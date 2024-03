University Place Police Chief Pat Burke will be the guest speaker at the April 26 quarterly Wakeup meeting of the Westside Branch of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Boathouse 19 (9001 S. 19th St., Tacoma).

Enjoy a light breakfast and network with colleagues from U.P. and Fircrest. The event is $5 for Chamber members and $10 for non-Chamber members. Register in advance here.