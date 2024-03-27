Lakewood Rotary Club Presents 2nd Annual Wine & Beer Festival: An Evening of Community, Cuisine, and Charity – The Suburban Times

The Lakewood Rotary Club is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated event, the 2nd Annual Wine & Beer Festival, set to take place on April 27, 2024, at the McGavick Center.

After the resounding success of last year’s inaugural festival, the Lakewood Rotary Club is proud to invite members of the public to join in for an unforgettable evening celebrating the finer things in life: exquisite wines, craft beers, delectable cuisine, and most importantly, the spirit of community giving.

The event promises a delightful experience for wine and beer enthusiasts, with an array of wine vendors showcasing their finest selections. Guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a variety of flavors while mingling with friends. Non-alcoholic drinks and a full bar will also be available.

Highlighting the culinary aspect of the festival is the promise of the largest charcuterie board in Washington State, featuring an enticing assortment of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruits, and more. Complementing this gastronomic delight will be a sumptuous steak and salmon dinner, expertly prepared to tantalize the taste buds and satisfy the palate.

In addition to the gastronomic delights, the 2nd Annual Wine & Beer Festival will feature an experience auction, offering guests the chance to bid on unique items and unforgettable experiences. From exclusive getaways to one-of-a-kind adventures, there will be something for everyone to bid on and enjoy.

Closing the festival is a “Raise the Paddle” segment, dedicated to raising funds for the community service projects that the Lakewood Rotary Club supports. This initiative underscores the club’s commitment to making a positive impact in the local community, with proceeds going towards various charitable endeavors aimed at improving the lives of those in need.

“We are thrilled to welcome members of the community to our 2nd Annual Wine & Beer Festival,” said Connie Coleman-Lacadie, Membership Chair of the Lakewood Rotary Club. “This event not only promises an evening of culinary delights and libations but also serves as an opportunity for us to come together and support important causes that benefit our community. We look forward to seeing old friends and making new connections, all while raising funds for a worthy cause.”

The 2nd Annual Wine & Beer Festival will take place on April 27, 2024, starting at 5:30 pm at the McGavick Center, located at 4500 Steilacoom Blvd, SW, Lakewood, WA. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://fundraiser.bid/LakewoodRotaryWineandBeerFestival or by mailing a check to Lakewood Rotary Club, attn: John Lowney, PO Box 99786, Lakewood, WA 98469, with all proceeds going towards the Lakewood Rotary Club’s community service projects.

For more information, please visit lakewoodrotary.com or contact Hank Kerns at 206-390-9932.

Join us for an evening of community, cuisine, and charity at the 2nd Annual Wine & Beer Festival – an event not to be missed!