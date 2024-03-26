The City of DuPont Announces New Interactive Website – The Suburban Times

The City of DuPont is pleased to announce that it launched its new website on March 21.

“We are excited to unveil our new website to the public and provide an enhanced online experience for DuPont residents and visitors,” said Mayor Ron Frederick. The website (https://www.dupontwa.gov) just underwent a six-month re-design process by CivicPlus, the leading government website provider. The website features a fresh look, user-friendly navigation, and informative content to help residents and visitors understand our services.

The public will be able to access services through some of the new featured modules efficiently:

Quick Links

Pay/View Utility Bill – Quick link for residents to pay their water bill. Council Business – Locate council agendas, minutes, and resolutions. Notify Me – Sign up for news flashes, calendar notifications, and alerts. Events/Recreation Activities – Get the latest information about city events and activities. Report a Concern/Compliment – This is new! A quick link for residents to report non-emergency issues or compliment a City Team Member. When you report an issue, if it is unrelated to the City, it will give you the correct contact information and even prevent duplicate inquiries. It will inform the customer that the message was received, and when it is complete, they will get a notification to let them know it is done. DuPont Municipal Code – Looking for an ordinance? Look no further.

Popular Resources

Pet Licensing – Do you need a pet license? This quick link will get you there fast. Active Development Projects – Learn the latest about current projects. Rental Housing License – How much is a rental housing business license? Find out with this quick link button. Employment/Job Opportunities – Find out what job opportunities are available in the City. Staff Directory – Locate City Staff quickly. Doing Business in DuPont – Learn about building codes, tax rates, and the small works roster. Permits – Residential, commercial, and other permit information. Fee Schedule – Find out about the City’s current Fee Schedule for billable items within the City. Parks & Trails – Find all the information on DuPont’s parks and trails here. City Government – Find many City government services with this quick link. Weekly Bits & Bytes – DuPont’s weekly publication has current news and happenings. Steilacoom Historical School District – Here is a quick link to the Steilacoom Historical School District.

To read the entire press release click here.