Sound Transit announces March 2024 Service Change – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit regularly adjusts our bus and rail services to improve performance, respond to ridership trends, and make the most of the agency’s resources. This month, Sound Transit is introducing several service changes starting between March 30 and April 1, with the most significant changes affecting ST Express routes operated by Pierce Transit as well as late night 1 Line service.

In response to operator shortages, Sound Transit will be taking the following actions on ST Express bus routes:

Temporarily suspend Route 590 service between Tacoma Dome and downtown Tacoma (10 th and Commerce Street) and suspend 22 trips overall.

and Commerce Street) and suspend 22 trips overall. Temporarily suspend Route 580.

Temporarily suspend six southbound (to Federal Way) weekday trips and 27 Sunday trips on Route 577.

Temporarily suspend two weekday trips on Route 578.

Temporarily suspend two weekday trips and 10 Sunday trips on Route 594. In addition, two trips will no longer stop at Dupont.

In addition, schedules for Routes 510, 512, 513, 532 and 535 have been updated to reflect current travel times. Also, Route 535 will now be departing Lynnwood Transit Center at 20 and 50 minutes past the hour.

Link light rail will also have changes. Northbound 1 Line trips at the end of the night will terminate at Beacon Hill Station instead of Stadium Station. This will affect the final four trips each night from Monday to Saturday and the last trip of the night on Sunday. In addition, there will be a mix of three- and four-car trains in service, and trains will run every 12 minutes between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

This adjustment is needed to accommodate testing and certification work related to the upcoming opening of the Lynnwood Link Extension. Read more about the 1 Line changes

There are no changes to Sounder or T Line service.

A full list of service changes is available at on the service change page of the Sound Transit website.