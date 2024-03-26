Legislature, governor sign off on Employment Security Department bills – The Suburban Times

Thanks to a new state law in Washington, some people may no longer owe interest on their unemployment insurance debt. The law removes interest on unemployment insurance overpayments from the COVID-19 pandemic era. The Employment Security Department will not charge interest on these benefit overpayments until Jan. 1, 2025.

The overpayments bill was one of three bills sponsored by Employment Security during the 2024 legislative session. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the new bills into law in March. The other two new laws:

Clarify complex, out-of-date or difficult-to-understand language in certain statutes that mention unemployment benefit charges.

Make permanent changes to a program that allows employers to reimburse ESD’s unemployment insurance trust fund for unemployment benefits.

“These new laws make a difference in the lives of Washingtonians by directly supporting our customers — both claimants and employers,” said Employment Security Commissioner Cami Feek. “I’m so pleased with how our agency team worked with lawmakers and the Governor’s Office to ensure these bills received overwhelming support.”

Employment Security also supported a law codifying a current and successful poverty reduction program. The Economic Security for All program, administered by Employment Security, coordinates existing services to help low-income people in Washington become self-sufficient.

Read details about all four new laws: