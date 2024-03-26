Get Schooled Receives $300,000 Donation from KeyBank To Improve College and Career Access for Underserved Youth – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KeyBank.

TACOMA, Washington – March 22, 2024 —Get Schooled has received a $300,000 grant from KeyBank to further its outreach to first-gen-to-college youth in the Pacific Northwest. Get Schooled provides personalized support along three journeys including helping prepare them to continue their education after high school, throughout the first year of higher-ed, and finding and succeeding in their first jobs and early careers.

The purpose of the investment in Get Schooled – and in the youth they serve – is to support a dramatic increase in FAFSA completion and postsecondary matriculation among potential first-gen-to-college students. The grant focuses on 21 of the most challenged high schools in Portland, Reynolds, Seattle, and Tacoma school districts in a unique partnership between three KeyBank markets—Seattle-Cascades, South Puget Sound and Oregon/Southwest Washington. These high schools were identified based on racial demographic data and 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion rates (which is a collective 54%).

To operationalize this investment, Get Schooled plans to work directly with the high schools, their counselors, each district and directly with students to provide high quality content and personalized supports to their seniors, with additional engagements with juniors. Key among the many supports will be to help students them with the many elements of college and career readiness, including college application essay and scholarship support, resume reviews and early career exploration. Of particular importance will be to encourage students to complete the FAFSA/ORSAA/WASFA – an essential step that can unlock much-needed financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

“At KeyBank, our mission is to help our communities thrive, and we know that an important building block is helping underserved youth realize their full potential and develop the skills that will lead to successful and fulfilling careers,” says Brian Marlow, KeyBank South Puget Sound Market President. “An educated workforce is at the heart of a prosperous regional economy, and we were delighted to come together as three leaders to support this proven organization and maximize our impact across a larger geography.”

“Get Schooled is thrilled to receive this investment from KeyBank,” said John Branam, CEO of Get Schooled. “Supporting first-gen-to-college youth in achieving their full potential is foundational to our region’s ability to thrive – and this goal sits at the heart of this investment. And in an era of ambiguous corporate values, we’re grateful and excited to partner with KeyBank – a company that brings clarity and intentionality to its corporate social responsibility.”