Be a Part of the Conversation – The Suburban Times

On Thursday, April 11, the community is invited to attend a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers regarding the Cirque Park Expansion Site Study.

Last year, the Park Advisory Commission launched a “Reimagining Cirque Park” initiative that included a community survey to assess the kinds of improvements park users might want to see in the 22-acre community park in the heart of the city.

One theme that gathered support was the idea of developing a Community Center in the park. This public meeting will give residents an opportunity to learn more about the status of this project and proposed options.

Please make plans to attend the meeting and continue to weigh in with what you want to see in Cirque Park’s future.