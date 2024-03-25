 Tall Tales from Tacoma’s Old Town – The Suburban Times

Tall Tales from Tacoma’s Old Town

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma is happy to help advertise the launching of:

Tall Tales from Tacoma’s Old Town, a series on the 4th Thursdays at Slavonian Hall, 7:00pm, 2306 N 30th Street, Tacoma.

The first in the series is this Thursday, March 28th with Michael Sullivan starting off the series brought to you by the Slavonian American Benevolent Society, the Job Carr Cabin, The Spar, Tacoma Historical Society, Split Sister City, and the ILWU: Longshore.

Where: Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th St, Old Town Tacoma
Dates:  4th Thursdays, starting up on March 28th at 7:00pm
Time: 7:00pm
Admission: FREE

A ramp is available for easier access to the 2nd floor performance level from the alley behind Slavonian Hall.

