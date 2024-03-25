Olympic Moving Storage applies to build second warehouse in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

A SEPA Review application have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the application and the process for review. The application and listed studies may be reviewed upon request.

Application Name(s) and Number(s): Olympic Moving Storage SEPA (App # 11032)

Permit Application Date: February 14, 2024

Notice of Application: March 21, 2024

Application Deemed Completed: March 7, 2024

Comment Due Date: April 18, 2024

Project Description: The project proposes the construction of a second warehouse building (58,801 SF) with 52 parking stalls and an associated loading dock on a 7.17-acre site that contains an existing warehouse building (44,370 SF)­­­. The proposed building will be located south of the existing building, on the southern half of the parcel. Existing access to the site is located off of 150th Street SW and the project will generate 131 average weekday daily trips.

Project Location: 7010 150th Street SW, City of Lakewood, Washington (Tax Parcel 0219221142). The parcel is located south of the intersection of 150th Street SW and 71st Avenue SW.

Zoning: Industrial Business Park (IBP)

Applicant Information: James Guerrero, Architects Inc., 253-581-6000

Required Permits: Design Review (App #9804), site development permit, building permit, sewer permit, water permits, and sewer permits.

Studies Available for Review: Tree Retention Plan, Geotechnical Report, and Trip Generation Assessment.

SEPA Environmental Review: SEPA review is required for the project. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-355 the City is electing to use the optional DNS process. The SEPA threshold determination for this proposal is expected to be a Determination of Non-significance (DNS), which may include standard mitigation measures, and the project review process may incorporate additional mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared. The comment period below may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the project.

Development Regulations: The project will be evaluated for consistency with Title 12 Public Works; Title 14 Environmental protection; Title 15 buildings and Construction; Title 18A Land Use and Development Code.

Public Comment Period: The public and agencies are invited to comment on the application. Comments must be in writing and received in the Lakewood Community Development Department by 5 P.M. on April 18, 2024. All comments should be directed to: Josh Kubitza, Planning Consultant. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or sent via email to jkubitza@ahbl.com.

Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the decision by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.02.740.