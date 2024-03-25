Meet The Creative Team Of Incorruptible – The Suburban Times

Nick Fitzgerald, Costume Designer

Nick is a theatre artist who has been working in the South Sound for the last 9 years. He has worked on stage as an actor and off stage as a Director, Choreographer, Stage Manager and Teaching Artist. While being an artist who wears many hats it also makes sense to also wear the one of costumer from time to time. Notable shows he has costumed include Oklahoma, Lion King Jr. and Barefoot in The Park. Nick is very thankful to have been given the opportunity to costume this production. When not working in theatre, Nick is a substitute teacher for the Auburn School District.