Meet The Creative Team Of Incorruptible – The Suburban Times

Rehearsals are well underway for our next production of Incorruptible and we’d like to introduce you to our creative team who are bringing this dark comedy about the dark ages to our stage next month.
Erin Manza Chanfrau, Director
Erin Manza Chanfrau is a graphic designer who has done live theater for most of her life. This has included directing, designing, painting, acting, and serving on nonprofit boards in the greater Puget Sound region. She has worked with Tacoma Opera, Tacoma Little Theatre, Dukesbay, Lakewood Playhouse, and many more. Erin spent the last 6 months running Lakewood Playhouse while the organization conducted a nationwide search for a new Managing Artistic Director. Thank you James and Ginger for all your love and support.
Lex Gernon-Wyatt, Scenic Designer
Lex Gernon-Wyatt is a Los Angeles based set designer working both on stage and screen. The Lakewood Playhouse is near and dear to his heart and is where spent some of his early time in the theater working on Seussical, Holes, Macbeth, Spamalot and others. Since moving to Los Angeles, he has worked on a variety of productions such as Nerdy Prudes Must Die (StarKid), The Last Croissant (Attic Collective, Best of LA Fringe 2019), I Decided I’m FIne (Attic Collective), The Academy Awards (2018, 2019, 2022), The Grammy Awards (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024), The CMA Awards (2024, 2019), Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration, the VMAs (2023) and many others. Enjoy the show!
Alonna Hall, Lighting Designer
Alonna Hall is delighted to be working with the Lakewood Playhouse as the lighting designer for Incorruptible. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Pacific Lutheran University with a concentration in Musical Theatre and Design/Technical Theatre. Recent performance credits include Jasper In Deadland as ensemble, Don’t Typecast Me! A Musical Revue as Jack Kelly, and When You Wish, A Disney Revue as Megura at PLU. She was also recently the lighting designer and board operator for An Evening With Anthony Roth Costanzo at The Glimmerglass Festival. She was previously an assistant stage manager and supertitles operator for PLU’s production of L’elisir d’amore (The Elixir Of Love). She will also be stage managing for PLU’s production of H.M.S. Pinafore.
Dylan Twiner, Sound Designer
Dylan has loved audio storytelling ever since he discovered old time radio programs were a cure for his insomnia. His last work was heard on the LPH stage in The Seafarer. Thank you for supporting live theatre!
Nick Fitzgerald, Costume Designer
Nick is a theatre artist who has been working in the South Sound for the last 9 years. He has worked on stage as an actor and off stage as a Director, Choreographer, Stage Manager and Teaching Artist. While being an artist who wears many hats it also makes sense to also wear the one of costumer from time to time. Notable shows he has costumed include Oklahoma, Lion King Jr. and Barefoot in The Park. Nick is very thankful to have been given the opportunity to costume this production. When not working in theatre, Nick is a substitute teacher for the Auburn School District.
Brittany D. Henderson, Properties Designer
Brittany is thrilled to continue working at LPH this season after directing The Giver. Brittany holds a BA in Theatre Arts from the University of Puget Sound and is the Dean of Student Affairs at Cornish College of the Arts. Brittany has been active in the South Sound theatre community for the last 17 years, in roles onstage and behind the scenes!
George Dougherty, Stage Manager
George is excited to be making his Lakewood Playhouse debut and his stage manager debut in Lakewood Playhouse’s Incorruptible with director Erin Chanfrau! George has been performing and working tech in the Olympia community theater for more than 30 years. Over the years, he has worked with The Abbey Players (You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown), Harlequin Productions (their Stardust series), Capital Playhouse (The Boy Friend), Apple Tree Productions (Hairspray), Broadway Olympia (Romeo And Juliet, TAO’s Board of Directors), Evergreen Playhouse (A Murder Is Announced), and SPSCC Theatre Collective (Sunday In The Park With George). Thanks Erin for the opportunity!
Ginger Chanfrau, Assistant Stage Manager
Ginger Chanfrau participated in Lakewood Playhouse’s Summer Youth Program from 2005-2015. She has also volunteered time there and at Tacoma Little Theatre. She was an Assistant Stage Manager for Lakewood Playhouse’s Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] and The Seafarer. She has just recently graduated from DigiPen Institute of Technology with a Bachelor in Fine Art, Digital Art, and Animation. She would like to thank her family and the theater.
Luke Amundson, Carpenter
Luke is delighted to continue working with the Lakewood Playhouse after previously appearing on stage in The Seafarer and helping complete that set build (thanks Jake Tozier!) He has previously been active in Educational youth theater in the area, as well as performing the audiobook of Airship Daedalus books 2, 3, and 4 on Audible. Previous stage credits include Tuesdays With Morrie, Once In A Lifetime, Christmas Carol, Macbeth, The Three Musketeers, and A Comedy Of Errors. He would like to thank you for continuing to support local theater.
Ashley Roy, Scenic Artist
Ashley is honored to return to LPH to paint her first show! She has previously been seen on the Playhouse stage in American Idiot (Extraordinary Girl) and Forbidden Broadway (Liza Minnelli and others). Ashley also choreographed these productions in addition to The Producers, and, most recently, Rock Of Ages at Tacoma Little Theatre. Directorial credits include Heathers at Lakewood Playhouse and Young Frankenstein at Broadway Olympia Productions. Thank you to Joe for giving me the opportunity to grow as an artist and to my favorite minstrel, Guy, for putting on juggling shows at home for me and the cats.
