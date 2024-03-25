Mayor Whalen’s Community Coffeehouse – The Suburban Times

Join Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen and members of the City of Lakewood Parks and Recreation team (March 27, 6 p.m.) to hear about special event programming in Lakewood.

Mayor Whalen’s Community Coffeehouse is a chance for Lakewood residents to meet with the mayor in an informal setting, learn about city programs and discuss items of interest.

The Pavilion is located inside Fort Steilacoom Park at 9107 Angle Lane SW. Parking is available around the building and nearby. When you arrive come inside, pull up a seat and enjoy the presentation.