Fort Nisqually celebrates 90 years of living history and looks to the future – The Suburban Times

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is celebrating 90 years of operation in Point Defiance Park. The milestone will be incorporated into 2024 programming through special events, the debut of a new exhibit, and a virtual guest book where the public can share their favorite memories.

The museum is a restoration of the Hudson’s Bay Company outpost and headquarters of the Puget Sound Agricultural Company. It was first established in 1833 in what is now Dupont, WA. Two of the original structures were moved and reconstructed in its current location in 1934. Visitors are transported back in time to experience life in Washington Territory in the 1850’s and can tour ten buildings, including the Granary and Factors House which are both national historic landmarks.

Celebrations officially begin on April 27 with the museum’s first special event of the year, Klahowya. Pronounced kluh-HOW-yuh, the phrase means “welcome” in the trade language used in 1855, which combined elements of Chinook, Nootka, French and English. The family-oriented event will feature demonstrations of historic trades and hands-on activities, and admission is free to Pierce County residents and members of local First Nations.

In September, to celebrate the museum’s Labor Day opening date in 1934, a new exhibit titled Saving Fort Nisqually will tell the story of the restoration efforts that went into preserving and relocating the fort to its current location. Historic photos, artifacts and first-hand accounts tell the story of the work performed by the Tacoma Young Men’s Business Club, Works Progress Administration and local work relief programs.

The exhibit also shines light on the colonization and social injustices carried out by those who founded the original Fort Nisqually as a Hudson’s Bay Company trading outpost and the work the museum is undertaking today to focus on diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion now and in the future.

“As we commemorate our anniversary this year, we honor the past, celebrate the present, and embrace the future of Fort Nisqually Living History Museum,” said Jim Lauderdale, the museum supervisor. “May it continue to be a place where experiences and engagement allow for memories to be made that will last a lifetime.”

The public is invited to share those memories, past and present, on the museum’s new virtual guest book at fortnisqually.org. Throughout the year submissions may be shared on social media as part of the ongoing celebration.

To find more information about other events and activities being held at the museum this year, including family picnics, date nights, historical reenactments and candlelight tours, you can visit the museum’s website at fortnisqually.org.