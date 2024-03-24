Spring Break Staycation – The Suburban Times

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will be open daily beginning April 1, just in time for Spring Breaks across the region. Of course, animals like the tigers, red wolves, hammerhead sharks and harbor seals can be seen, but there’s so much more to do at the zoo, too. Take a look at our top activities to do at the zoo this spring.

Discover the Little Explorers Nature Play Garden

It’s all the buzz. Young children can immerse themselves in a garden filled with plants pollinators love (did you see that butterfly land on that flower?). Tucked into nooks along the path, children will discover kid-sized, nature-inspired play features. The play elements inspire creative exploration and activate imaginations. Kids can climb through giant hollow logs, construct their own animal habitats, and nestle into a larger-than-life bird’s nest.

The Nature Play Garden is free with paid admission to the zoo.

Pet the Goats

The goat herd loves attention and is waiting for you to visit. Pet them and feed them daily. Free (to pet) with paid admission to the zoo. 50 cents to feed.

Or, for an add-on experience, book Groovy Goats. Meet the herd up-close in this one-of-a-kind private animal encounter. Give them a good grooming: brush them, pat them, scratch their ears (we all need a spa day every once in a while!) and reward them with a nutritious and delicious treat.

When: 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Thursday-Mondays. Book here.

Play at Kids’ Zone

Kids can explore how animals move at the Kids’ Zone Magical Movement playground. Watch as they get their wiggles out and try to hop like a wallaby, crawl like a corn snake or climb like a lemur. Free with admission to the zoo.

Ride the Carousel

Take a spin on the vintage Paul Titus Carousel and add some sparkle to your zoo visit. Ride on a horse, zebra, tiger or a Pacific Northwest banana slug. There are 30 large and four small animals, a sled, and space for guests in a wheelchair.

Tickets: $2 per ride ($1.50 members).

