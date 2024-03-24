Award-winning author Ted Chiang to discuss the intersection of AI and artistic expression – The Suburban Times

Submitted by University of Puget Sound.

Renowned science fiction writer Ted Chiang, whose short story “Story of Your Life” inspired the critically acclaimed movie Arrival, will be delivering a thought-provoking lecture on the topic of “Artificial Intelligence, Artifice, and Art.” The event will take place on April 2, 2024, at 7 p.m. in the Tahoma Room of Thomas Hall.

Chiang, recognized as one of Time Magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential People in AI, will delve into the fundamental question of whether artificial intelligence truly deserves to be called intelligence. He will explore the various applications of synthetic text and imagery and ponder the conditions necessary for these mediums to be considered artistic.

Organized by the Dolliver NEH Project “Humanities and Artificial Intelligence,” the Catharine Gould Chism Fund for the Humanities, and the Department of Philosophy, this event promises to be a captivating exploration of the intersection between technology and creativity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ted Chiang, a luminary in the field of science fiction and AI, to share his insights with our audience,” said Ariela Tubert, professor and chair of the Department of Philosophy. “Chiang’s unique perspective and deep understanding of the subject will undoubtedly spark engaging discussions and challenge our preconceptions about the boundaries of art and artificial intelligence.”

Tubert and Prof. Justin Tiehen have shared the James M. Dolliver National Endowment for the Humanities Distinguished Professorship to study the intersection of humanities and artificial intelligence since 2022.

The lecture will be followed by a Q&A session, providing attendees the opportunity to engage with Chiang and delve deeper into the topics explored during the event.

This event is open to the public, and admission is free. However, due to limited seating, interested individuals are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot. For more information about the event, including updates and any potential changes to the schedule, please visit the Dolliver NEH Project website or contact the Department of Philosophy.

About Ted Chiang:

Ted Chiang is an award-winning science fiction author known for his thought-provoking and intellectually stimulating works. His short story “Story of Your Life” served as the basis for the critically acclaimed film Arrival, which garnered widespread acclaim for its exploration of language, time, and human connection. Chiang’s works have received numerous accolades, including the Nebula, Hugo, and Locus awards. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in contemporary science fiction.