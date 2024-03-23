Mayor Victoria Woodards Steps Back From Traditional State of the City Address Format to Prioritize Community Voices – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — In a move to prioritize community voices above her own, Mayor Victoria Woodards will be stepping back from the traditional State of the City address format this year. Instead, community members are invited to directly share their concerns and priorities with the City on March 28 from 6:30 – 8 PM at Silas High School (1202 N. Orchard St. in Tacoma).

On March 28, feedback stations will be set up at multiple locations throughout Silas High School, each focused on specific topics, including homelessness, community and environmental health, housing, community safety, the City’s budget, and more.

Perspectives shared by community members will be collected during the March 28 event and will serve as the foundation for a series of focused dialogues throughout the summer addressing specific concerns raised by community members, and what the Mayor, City Council, and City employees are doing to address these concerns.



Additional details for community members regarding the March 28 event will be posted at cityoftacoma.org/stateofthecity and on the City of Tacoma’s social media platforms as they become available.

Community members with questions may contact the Office of the Mayor using this form.