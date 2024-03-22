The Northwest Seaport Alliance Launches Study to Examine Offshore Wind Supply Chain Opportunities – The Suburban Times

Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) will be launching a feasibility study to evaluate business opportunities in the offshore wind supply chain. The study aims to assist the NWSA in positioning the gateway to support the burgeoning offshore wind (OSW) supply chain market. The Biden administration has set a goal of 30 gigawatts (GW) of power produced by offshore wind by 2030, and an ultimate goal of 110 GW by 2050. To meet the supply chain needs of current federal offshore wind goals, industry reports indicate that roughly 36 billion dollars will be needed in domestic port infrastructure development.

Port infrastructure and capacity has been identified as one of the leading constraints in the OSW supply chain, creating significant market interest and generating investment opportunities for ports across the U.S. The Washington State Legislature recognizes the potential value to Washington’s economy by investing in initial programs and collaboration to understand the OSW market possibilities statewide.

“With attention and recent funding from the State Legislature, now is the perfect time to evaluate potential business opportunities. This assessment is the first step in ensuring the NWSA is equipped to meet future market needs in the OSW supply chain,” said Kristin Ang, Port of Tacoma President and NWSA Co-Chair.

The study will take a broad look at NWSA facilities, the various OSW components, and identify which port facilities are suited for various aspects of the OSW supply chain. The study will highlight opportunities for investment in NWSA facilities to meet market demand.

“Offshore wind components are large, heavy elements that require purpose-built port infrastructure, heavy-lift equipment, and access to deep, navigable water. The NWSA is well positioned to play a critical role in the development of the OSW supply chain as there is a shortage of suitable port infrastructure on the west coast to meet renewable energy and OSW deployment goals at the federal and state levels,” noted Shane Phillips, Senior Civil and Coastal Engineer at Moffatt & Nichol.

“This is a multi-faceted opportunity to diversify cargo, increase investment in our terminals, and participate in the transition to a clean energy economy. We look forward to working with Moffatt Nichols and reviewing the results of this study to better understand our role as a leading cargo gateway in this market,” said Hamdi Mohamed, Port of Seattle Commission President and NWSA Co-Chair.