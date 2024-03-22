Public Hearing Notice: Ordinance to Amend Lakewood’s Central Business District Residential Target Area Boundary – The Suburban Times

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Lakewood City Council on April 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter to consider amending the City’s Residential Target Area within the Central Business District regarding Property Tax Exemptions for Multifamily Housing, Lakewood Municipal Code, Title 3, Revenue & Finance, Chapter 3.64. The meeting will be held at the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers located at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood WA. If you would like to provide virtual Public Testimony on the Public Hearing during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting by calling in via telephone at by dialing +1(253) 215-8782 on your phone and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373. You can also click this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373.

Public Testimony may be sent in advance to Briana Schumacher at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or emailed to bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us

For further information, please contact Becky Newton, Economic Development Manager, at (253) 983-7738, or bnewton@cityoflakewood.us.