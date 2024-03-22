Lakewood United: Embracing Change – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lisa T. Boyd Outgoing President, Lakewood United.

It is with a profound mix of emotions that I address you today, representing the four members of the executive team of Lakewood United, myself included, who have tendered their resignations. Initially, the discussion leaned toward the dissolution of our organization. However, amidst this transition, one member of our team, Tink Kinney, has expressed a desire to explore the possibility of recalibrating and reorganizing Lakewood United with a newly established executive team.

Lakewood United has been dedicated to fostering positive civic engagement, empowering our community, and enriching the quality of life in Lakewood and its surrounding areas through dialogue and information sharing. We owe a debt of gratitude to our members and supporters whose unwavering dedication has sustained us through myriad endeavors.

Reflecting on our efforts to navigate the challenges brought by COVID-19, it has become evident that despite our collective resolve, we have encountered a juncture where the obstacles before us have outweighed our available resources and capacity. Despite tireless attempts to bolster our ranks and broaden our active membership base, our endeavors, unfortunately, have not yielded the desired results. With only a few committed individuals striving to uphold our mission, we find ourselves unable to sustain the momentum necessary for effective operation.

Therefore, it is with a myriad of emotions that we announce the temporary closure of Lakewood United until a new leadership team is assembled and prepared to guide the organization forward. This decision was reached after careful deliberation, with the paramount concern being the future viability and impact of our beloved organization. While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, we choose to commemorate the successes and milestones achieved by Lakewood United members over the years.

To the countless individuals who have supported Lakewood United since its inception, we extend our deepest gratitude. Your passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment have been the driving forces behind our endeavors. Whether you contributed your time, resources, or expertise, your impact has been immeasurable, and for this, we are profoundly thankful.

While the decision to temporarily close our doors may evoke mixed feelings, we remain hopeful that the spirit of civic engagement and community empowerment, which Lakewood United embodied, will endure. We urge you to continue championing the values and principles that guided our organization, and to seek opportunities to positively impact the lives of those around you.

Although our journey as Lakewood United may be reaching its conclusion, the legacy of our collective efforts will resonate within our community for years to come.

With heartfelt gratitude and best wishes for the future.