Help Shape the Future of the 27th Street Business District – The Suburban Times

The City’s Planning and Development Services department is seeking public input on a plan for the 27th Street Business District, which runs along 27th Street West from Elwood Drive West to Morrison Road West. The goal is to develop a cohesive vision for the future of the business area, along with goals, policies, actions and projects needed to implement the plan.

Community members are encouraged to take a brief survey to share their thoughts about how they currently use/visit the district as well as their vision for the future of the area. This is an opportunity for stakeholders to share the kinds of changes or improvements they want to see as well as specifics about what they believe the district needs (e.g., restaurants, parks, etc.).

Take the survey and encourage others to participate as well before it closes in mid-April. Then look for updates based on its findings to be shared with the public in the form of a sub-area plan, which will be presented to the Planning Commission and then City Council for approval.

For more details and to follow regular updates, visit the 27th Street Business District Plan page on the City’s website.