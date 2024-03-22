 AM Annual Breakfast Moving to the Spring – The Suburban Times

AM Annual Breakfast Moving to the Spring

After being held for many years in November, AM’s annual fundraising breakfast is permanently moving to the spring! You are invited to join us on Wednesday, May 8, 7:30-8:30 a.m. at LeMay – America’s Car Museum in Tacoma for our Lead the Way Home breakfast.

This is a great opportunity to celebrate the impact we are making together in the lives the vulnerable families and individuals, and introduce more people to be a part of this work. Click this link to register for this free and inspiring gathering and invite members of your congregation to join you!

