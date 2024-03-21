The Niceties – AUDITIONS – Registration is Open – The Suburban Times

Registration is now open for auditions for The Niceties, the final production in the 85th Season at Lakewood Playhouse.

The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess is directed by Michelle Matlock will run at the Playhouse from May 31 to June 16. Rehearsals start April 22.

What begins as a polite clash in perspectives, explodes into an urgent debate about race, history and power. The Niceties originally premiered at the Huntington Theatre, Boston, before transferring to the Manhattan Theatre Club in New York City. The play is a compelling depiction of racial and generational divides as it asks who gets to tell the story of America, and how.

At an elite East Coast university, an ambitious young black student and her esteemed white professor meet to discuss a paper the college junior is writing about the American Revolution. They’re both liberal. They’re both women. They’re both brilliant. But very quickly, discussions of grammar and Google turn to race and reputation, and before they know it, they’re in dangerous territory neither of them had foreseen – and facing stunning implications that can’t be undone.

Auditions will be held at the Playhouse on April 8 & 9, with Callbacks (invitation only) on April 10.

For further details and to register, visit The Niceties on Casting Manager.