Sounder trains available for AMA Supercross Championship – The Suburban Times

Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this Saturday’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The special service will be available Saturday, March 23, for the 4:30 p.m. AMA Supercross Championship.

From the south, the inbound Sounder S Line train departs Lakewood at 2:11 p.m. The train will stop at all Sounder S Line stations and then arrives at King Street Station at 3:27 p.m.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 2:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 3:44 p.m.

Both return trains depart 45 minutes after the conclusion of the event.

An online calendar for Sound Transit news and events is available at soundtransit.org/calendar.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic e-mail service alerts for the T Line, Link light rail, Sounder and ST Express routes. Rider alerts can inform you about service interruptions, special event service, holiday schedules and disruptions due to inclement weather. Sign up at soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/service-alerts.

Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 19 stations including Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $3 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips.

ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adult passengers. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at www.myORCA.com.

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip: