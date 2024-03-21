Power Pole Maintenance – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Power has hired a contractor to do some surveys of the utility poles around the city for the next few weeks. The contractor is Mi-Tech and their vehicles will have the logo as well as a magnet stating they are a “Contractor for Tacoma Power.”
