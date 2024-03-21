Pierce County Parks launches new scholarship program – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Parks now offers scholarships to residents of Pierce County participating in recreational programs.

Scholarships are awarded based on income and family size. Eligible individuals or families may receive a credit of up to $300 per household per scholarship type. Financial assistance is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis as funds are available.

Three scholarship programs are being offered:

General youth scholarships (ages 3-21): 50% off registration fees for youth programs like sports camps, arts, nature camps and more.

Summer LIFE Scholarship (ages 13-17): Free weekly field trips for the Summer LIFE experiential learning program series.

Specialized Recreation Scholarship (all ages with disabilities): 100% off fees for any specialized recreation programs offered through the Adventure within Reach.

“At Pierce County Parks, we believe that everyone should have access to affordable recreation in the community, especially activities that promote wellness and community connection,” said Roxanne Miles, Pierce County Parks Director. “Through this initiative, we are committed to breaking down financial barriers so more youth and persons with disabilities have the opportunity to participate in our programs.”

The application is available online. Awarded funds expire by December 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST, and scholarships are renewable annually.

For more information about the scholarship program and to determine household and program eligibility, visit www.PierceCountyWa.gov/ParkScholarship.