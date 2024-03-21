18th annual Corks & Crush event registration open – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Reservations are now open for Corks & Crush, an annual benefit of MultiCare Good Samaritan Foundation. The event will be held Saturday, May 18, at the Washington State Fair Events Center.

Corks & Crush features wine tasting from several Washington wineries, silent and live auctions, a gourmet meal, and after-party featuring local band Slim Wizzy.

Early bird reservations are $250 through April 19. Tickets increase to $300 after April 19. Guests must be 21 years or older, and semi-formal or cocktail attire is requested.

The fundraiser supports expanding access to affordable, high-quality health care at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital. Proceeds help address unmet health needs, delays in accessing proper care, avoidable hospitalizations and more.

The deadline to reserve tickets is May 6.