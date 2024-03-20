Spring & Summer Education Programs for all ages – The Suburban Times

Over the coming months, Lakewood Playhouse has a wide range of education programs on offer, covering various theatrical disciplines, for all ages.

Our Spring program sessions are:

Rising Stars Spring Break Camp: Imagination Theatre (Ages 3-7)

Teaching Artist: LaNita Hudson Walters

Dates: April 1st-5th

Time: 9:00AM-12:00PM

Cost: $200

An experience based on imagination, creativity, and storytelling! Learn the basics of acting and the theatrical process through games and exciting lessons in a fun and supportive environment culminating in an original presentation.

Director’s Lab (Adults)

Instructor: Joseph C. Walsh

Dates: Saturdays April 6th-May 4th (no class April 20th)

Time: 10:00AM-1:00PM

Cost: $200

This 4 week program will explore the basics of the directing process while teaching participants to center their own voices and experiences in their theatrical practice.

Stage Combat (Ages 13-18)

Teaching Artist: Luke Amundson

Teaching Assistant: Brookelyne Peterson

Dates: Saturdays April 6th-27th

Time: 1:30-3:30PM

Cost: $125

This 4 week program will cover the basics of hand to hand combat, rapier fencing, and falling on stage. Students will explore the use of sound in helping build compelling fights, the differences between staging combat on a proscenium stage compared to staging in the round, using the set and stage to full effect, as well as safety and communication with your scene partners-both in the moment and over the run of a show. At the end of the 4 weeks, there will be a skill share and parents, family, and friends are invited to attend.

And, coming up later in the summer:

Rising Stars Summer Camp: Imagination Theatre (Ages 3-7)

Dates: June 24th-28th

Teen Skills Workshops (Ages 13-19)

Dates: June 24th-28th

As You Like It: Shakespeare In The Park (Rising 9th-12th Graders)

Dates: July 1st-19th

Devised Jukebox Musical (Rising 6th-12th Graders)

Dates: July 22nd-August 9th

Into the Woods Jr. (Rising 3rd-8th Graders)

Dates: August 12th-23rd

Willy Wonka Kids (Rising 1st-6th Graders)

Dates: August 26th-30th

Visit lakewoodplayhouse.org for more details and to register. Places are limited.

At Lakewood Playhouse, we believe finances should not be a barrier to participation. Please contact us for scholarship and assistance options. Click here to register now.