Spring & Summer Education Programs for all ages – The Suburban Times

Over the coming months, Lakewood Playhouse has a wide range of education programs on offer, covering various theatrical disciplines, for all ages.
Our Spring program sessions are:
Rising Stars Spring Break Camp: Imagination Theatre (Ages 3-7)
Teaching Artist: LaNita Hudson Walters
Dates: April 1st-5th
Time: 9:00AM-12:00PM
Cost: $200
An experience based on imagination, creativity, and storytelling! Learn the basics of acting and the theatrical process through games and exciting lessons in a fun and supportive environment culminating in an original presentation.
Director’s Lab (Adults)
Instructor: Joseph C. Walsh
Dates: Saturdays April 6th-May 4th (no class April 20th)
Time: 10:00AM-1:00PM
Cost: $200
This 4 week program will explore the basics of the directing process while teaching participants to center their own voices and experiences in their theatrical practice.
Stage Combat (Ages 13-18)
Teaching Artist: Luke Amundson
Teaching Assistant: Brookelyne Peterson
Dates: Saturdays April 6th-27th
Time: 1:30-3:30PM
Cost: $125
This 4 week program will cover the basics of hand to hand combat, rapier fencing, and falling on stage. Students will explore the use of sound in helping build compelling fights, the differences between staging combat on a proscenium stage compared to staging in the round, using the set and stage to full effect, as well as safety and communication with your scene partners-both in the moment and over the run of a show. At the end of the 4 weeks, there will be a skill share and parents, family, and friends are invited to attend.
And, coming up later in the summer:
Rising Stars Summer Camp: Imagination Theatre (Ages 3-7)
Dates: June 24th-28th
Teen Skills Workshops (Ages 13-19)
Dates: June 24th-28th
As You Like It: Shakespeare In The Park (Rising 9th-12th Graders)
Dates: July 1st-19th
Devised Jukebox Musical (Rising 6th-12th Graders)
Dates: July 22nd-August 9th
Into the Woods Jr. (Rising 3rd-8th Graders)
Dates: August 12th-23rd
Willy Wonka Kids (Rising 1st-6th Graders)
Dates: August 26th-30th
Visit lakewoodplayhouse.org for more details and to register. Places are limited.
At Lakewood Playhouse, we believe finances should not be a barrier to participation. Please contact us for scholarship and assistance options. Click here to register now.
