Lakewood receives certificate for excellence in financial reporting for 10th consecutive year – The Suburban Times

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded the City of Lakewood with its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the city’s 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR).

This marks the 10th consecutive year that the city received this national recognition.

This award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. It represents a significant accomplishment by a local government and its management.

The ACFR is judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate a financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read it.

Lakewood will continue to produce this report and submit it yearly to GFOA to determine its eligibility for another certificate.

“Receiving this prestigious accolade is a testament to the hard work, dedication and professionalism of our finance team, led by Deputy City Manager Tho Kraus, and is a positive reflection of the unwavering commitment to transparency, accuracy, and excellence in our financial reporting by our finance team, city employees and the Lakewood City Council,” said Lakewood City Manager John Caulfield.

“This recognition brings honor and recognition not just to our finance team, but also our entire organization and underscores the critical role they all play in our success,” he said. “Receipt of this award places the City of Lakewood in very small company as less than two percent of governments nationally and statewide receive this award.”