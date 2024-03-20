Historic Village Alley Maintenance – The Suburban Times

The City of DuPont will be maintaining the alleys within the Historic Village.

This work will occur between March 21 (tomorrow) and April 30.

Improvements:

Neighbors will see crushed rock used to fill in potholes and low spots.

Construction Zone:

Watch out for a dump truck delivering crushed rock and crews leveling the surface. Be careful when entering and exiting the alley while work is occurring. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we improve this area of DuPont.

If you have questions, please contact Public Works at (253) 912-5380.