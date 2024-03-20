 CPSD Learning in Motion – Art Class at Custer – The Suburban Times

CPSD Learning in Motion – Art Class at Custer

Clover Park School District’s Learning In Motion video series peeks inside schools to see what students are learning across the district.

In this feature, we learned more about artist Alma Thomas with Custer’s fifth grade art class. 

To celebrate Women’s History Month, Kimberly Corvin’s fifth grade art class learned about Alma Woodsey Thomas, who many consider to be the first Black woman to earn a bachelor’s degree in fine art. 

Students learned about Alma’s expressionist art style that used bright colors to explore designs of nature in an abstract way. Then they picked up their paintbrushes and used their creativity to create their own expressionists pieces. 

Watch the video on the CPSD YouTube page to get a glimpse of our students’ creativity.

