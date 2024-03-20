7th Annual Interfaith Iftar Dinner and Fellowship – The Suburban Times

Join us as we continue an inspiring interfaith tradition: a gathering of the entire community to show support and celebrate the iftar (breaking of the fast) with our Muslim neighbors during the holy month of Ramadan. During the two-hour program participants will learn about Ramadan, have interesting dialogue with new friends, and enjoy a fabulous meal!

This event is co-sponsored by The Pacifica Foundation Seattle, University of Puget Sound, and Associated Ministries, and will be held on the UPS campus on Sunday, March 24 beginning at 6:30 pm. The meal and program are provided at no cost but donations are accepted and registration is required at this link.