$250,000 Available in Grant Funding for Small Business Renewal – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – As part of its ongoing support of Tacoma’s small businesses, the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department is accepting applications for Small Business Renewal grant funding now through April 2, 2024.

“Local businesses are the heartbeat of our city, driving economic growth, fostering community connections, and shaping the unique character of our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “These grants are targeted at specific needs that help to ensure our small businesses can continue to thrive and contribute to the livability of Tacoma.”

Small Business Renewal grants are designed to help eligible small businesses in Tacoma offset two types of costs:

Damage Repair (up to $5,000 for one occurrence of storefront damage occurring after January 1, 2022)

Examples of storefront damage qualifying for coverage include broken windows, broken doors, broken locks, or etching on windows. Loss of stolen goods or graffiti removal/paint are not eligible for coverage. Repairs must be completed, and eligibility verification paperwork with receipts submitted, no later than July 30, 2024. Impact Upgrade (up to $10,000 for an eligible tenant improvement to a physical location)

For non-homebased businesses, examples of qualifying improvements include grease interceptors, safety upgrades (window security film, lighting), ADA access, curbside seating, takeout windows, etc. Selection of awardees and grant amounts will be based on project readiness (with the project already complete or in the permit process) and community impact, with preference provided for low- and very low-equity opportunity areas. Upgrade must be complete, and eligibility verification paperwork with receipts submitted, no later than July 30, 2024.

Small Business Renewal grant amounts will be based on actual and verifiable costs, with a limit of one grant per business owner (EIN, SSN, UBI number, business license number, or business address).

Eligible small businesses based in Tacoma are invited to submit an application by the deadline of April 2, 2024 at 11:59 PM. Grant recipients of funding for damage repair will be selected via random lottery and recipients and amounts of funding for community impact upgrades will be evaluated and selected with all applicants notified by April 12, 2024.

Free workshops for grant applicants will be held virtually on March 19, 2024 at 3:30 PM and March 25, 2024, at 10 AM. Each workshop is one hour long and allows for Q&A. Interested individuals are asked to pre-register by emailing renewalgrant@cityoftacoma.org at least 24 hours prior to each workshop to receive a Zoom link.

Small Business Renewal Granteligibility requirements and application details are available now at makeittacoma.com. The online grant application is available at makeittacoma.com in English, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese. Language assistance is available upon request. Questions, or requests to receive information in alternate formats, can be submitted via email to renewalgrant@cityoftacoma.org or by calling (253) 591-5208 at least one week prior to application deadline.