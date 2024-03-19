Tacoma Animal Shelter Urgently Seeks Dog Food Donations for Community Pets Amidst Increasing Need – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s Pet Food & Supply Pantry is in urgent need of dry dog food donations due to increased need in Pierce County.

In 2023, the shelter’s Pet Food & Supply Pantry distributed almost 90,000 pounds of pet food to over 7,000 community pets in need. This year, demand has already doubled, placing even greater strain on the pantry’s resources.

“As the cost of living climbs, pet owners are faced with the heart-wrenching decision—choosing between their own welfare and that of their beloved companions,” says Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “We’re reaching out to our community and beyond for dry dog food donations to help us ensure Pierce County pets get the food they need and remain with the people who love them.”

Donate Dry Dog Food: Donations of dry dog food can be dropped off at the shelter located at 2608 Center St. in Tacoma during operating hours, Monday through Sunday, 10:00 am – 5:30 pm.

Online Donations: To donate food online, please visit the shelter’s Amazon and Chewy wishlists to directly purchase and ship food to the shelter. For more information about donating items, visit the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/ways-to-give/donate-items/.

Monetary Contributions: Monetary donations can also be made and will be used to purchase supplies for the shelter’s Pet Food & Supply Pantry and to support the ongoing needs of animals in our community. Monetary donations can be made through the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/donate/.

The shelter’s Pet Food & Supply Pantry offers pet care essentials such as dry and wet food, litter, and hygiene products to community members who need help providing for their pets.

The Pet Food & Supply Pantry located inside the shelter at 2608 Center St. in Tacoma is open every Saturday and Wednesday from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. For more information, please visit the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/services-resources/pet-food-pantry