Police airplane tracks reckless motorcycle to Tacoma gas station, rider arrested – The Suburban Times

Yesterday (March 14, 2024), our deputies were participating in multi-agency emphasis patrols when Washington State Patrol’s airplane, Smokey (also participating in the operation), spotted a motorcycle speeding westbound on SR-512. A trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the rider flipped off the trooper and fled at over 100 mph, splitting lanes and using the shoulder to pass vehicles. Smokey followed the motorcycle to a gas station at S. 83rd St. and Tacoma Mall Blvd. Patrol vehicles moved in, surrounded the suspect, and arrested him. When officers inspected the motorcycle, they discovered a device that allowed the rider to flip up his license plate to conceal it.

Prosecutors charged the 27-year-old suspect with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle (Class C felony).

The post Police airplane tracks reckless motorcycle to Tacoma gas station, rider arrested first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.