 Police airplane tracks reckless motorcycle to Tacoma gas station, rider arrested – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Police airplane tracks reckless motorcycle to Tacoma gas station, rider arrested

· · Leave a Comment ·

Yesterday (March 14, 2024), our deputies were participating in multi-agency emphasis patrols when Washington State Patrol’s airplane, Smokey (also participating in the operation), spotted a motorcycle speeding westbound on SR-512. A trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the rider flipped off the trooper and fled at over 100 mph, splitting lanes and using the shoulder to pass vehicles. Smokey followed the motorcycle to a gas station at S. 83rd St. and Tacoma Mall Blvd. Patrol vehicles moved in, surrounded the suspect, and arrested him. When officers inspected the motorcycle, they discovered a device that allowed the rider to flip up his license plate to conceal it.

Prosecutors charged the 27-year-old suspect with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle (Class C felony).

The post Police airplane tracks reckless motorcycle to Tacoma gas station, rider arrested first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Active, Joyful Learning

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *