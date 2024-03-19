 Lahar Drill on March 21 – The Suburban Times

Lahar Drill on March 21

The East Pierce Interlocal Coalition Emergency Management Team, surrounding school districts (Puyallup, Sumner-Bonney Lake, Orting, White River, Carbonado), and partners are coordinating a full-scale lahar evacuation drill. The exercise is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The drill is designed to test and improve the ability to evacuate students and staff in case of an incoming lahar from Mount Rainier.  All plans and procedures emphasize the safety of participants.

This drill will take place from 9 am to Noon and is for students and faculty only. Drivers commuting in Puyallup should expect larger than normal pedestrian activity. Drive slowly and watch for students walking their evacuation routes. 

To learn more about this drill, please go to https://laharexercise.com/

Additional Info…

