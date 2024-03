Submitted by John Ufford.

The Friends of Steilacoom Library’s Spring Book Sale is Friday April 5 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Saturday April 6 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St, Steilacoom, WA. Join us for a wide selection of fiction, non-fiction, cooking, gardening and other interesting titles. Prices are always low, and proceeds fund Friends programs and support for the Steilacoom Library.