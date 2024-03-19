‘Availability Survey’ for City’s 2024 Economic Disparity Study Now Set to Begin March 20 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma has contracted with Keen Independent, an equity research firm, to embark on the process for a 2024 Economic Disparity Study designed to gather data about marketplace conditions and address any disparities there may be with City contracting.

As a first step in the 2024 Economic Disparity Study, Keen Independent Research has partnered with Customer Research International (CRI), a small and disadvantaged business enterprise, to conduct community outreach identifying businesses available for contracts with the City. Business owners, community groups, business organizations and local advocates – regardless of ethnicity – are encouraged to participate.

Throughout the 2024 Economic Disparity Study, a thorough review of the City’s procurement process and contracts awarded – including those contracts awarded to small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned businesses – as well as an in-depth analysis of the City’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) Program and Local Employment and Apprenticeship Training Program (LEAP) will be conducted.

When complete, the 2024 Economic Disparity Study will offer recommendations on policy and program direction in support of the City’s ongoing efforts to achieve equity in contracting and foster thriving minority- and women-owned businesses.

Once Equity in Contracting Program staff members have reviewed the results of the 2024 Economic Disparity Study, and presented those results along with their recommendations on implementation to the City Manager, Mayor and the City Council, that information will be made available on the City’s website, as well as the City’s social media channels and other official platforms.

Business owners and other interested individuals can provide input throughout the 2024 Economic Disparity Study process on the study’s website, by emailing tacomawadisparity2024@keenindependent.com or calling (602) 704-0125.

Community members with questions about the 2024 Economic Disparity Study process may email City of Tacoma Equity in Contracting and Workforce Programs Manager Kacee Woods at kwoods@cityoftacoma.org.