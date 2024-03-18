Wonderful In-District in Steilacoom – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

As a former science teacher, I noticed youth always connected well with the significance of 3-14 (March 14th) in a fun and engaging way, and I hope you enjoyed it too. As a policy maker, my focus remains on creating space for learning together and fostering open conversations.

Why In Districts

According to our County Charter, the Council is required to host at least one In-District Meeting in each of the seven Council districts annually. This provides an opportunity to bring the workings and processes of county government closer to each district.

We recently had a successful In-District Council Meeting at the Steilacoom Town Hall, where several residents from District 6 participated in the Community Forum. If you couldn’t make it or desire more discussion, I invite you to join my virtual and in-person listening sessions throughout March and April. More details can be found on my homepage.

What Did We Learn

During our meeting in Steilacoom, we learned about the community’s efforts to address food insecurity, enhance the built environment for ferry over-flow parking, and various park and community improvements, including a community garden. Executive Director Tono Sablan from Blue Zones Parkland-Spanaway shared updates on their impactful work, engaging more than 200 individuals in activities that promote health and well-being.

We also discussed the Chambers Bay Bridge and Dam Removal Project, a significant undertaking involving multiple jurisdictions that will have a lasting impact on salmon habitat and safety in the area.

The Tacoma Pierce County Health Department presented an overview of its Communities of Focus Program, highlighting our district’s Communities of Focus in Parkland and Lakewood. The aim is to use health data to address higher rates of chronic diseases and other factors affecting health outcomes through partnerships with schools, non-profits, and agencies within these communities.

Missed the Meeting

If you missed the meeting and would like to catch up, a recording is available online here. If you want to catch up on other Council business, Committee Meetings, and retreats. Check the Council’s Calendar Page for schedules and access to agendas and packets.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended, spoke during the community forum, and stayed afterward to chat. A special thanks to my colleagues, the staff, our presenters, and the community for engaging with the Council. Your engagement with your local, democratically elected government is meaningful and impactful.

Starting Monday, April 1, Pierce Transit will launch high-capacity transit services between Spanaway and downtown Tacoma along Route 1 (Pacific Ave/State Route 7). The service will be frequent, rapid, and convenient, with fewer stops, making it a quicker trip on weekdays from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Community Connections

2024 Tacoma Pierce County Opioid Summit: Thursday, March 21, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Pioneer Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup.

Green Blocks Walk-up Tree Share Event: Saturday, March 23, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center.

Virtual Community Conversation with CM Hitchen: Saturday, March 23, 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Registration is required.

Islands Chat: Monday, March 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. I am hosting a meeting on Zoom to have a conversation about concerns, ideas and questions related to those who live on, or care about, Anderson and Ketron Islands. Registration is required.