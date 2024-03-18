South Tacoma Community Members Invited to Attend Open House Event Thursday, March 21 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is hosting the third and final event of the “Spotlight on South Tacoma” series with an open house from 5:30-7:30 PM on Thursday, March 21 at STAR Center (3873 South 66th St., Journey North Room).

During the open house, attendees will have a chance to hear about ongoing and upcoming initiatives in South Tacoma, walk from table to table to meet with City and community partner representatives, and learn how to get involved in the projects that matter most to them. Meeting details are available at cityoftacoma.org/neighborhoodplanning.

The event will also feature food, free Treetops childcare, and interpreters for community members who speak Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian and Ukrainian will be available to provide support.

The March 21 open house builds on feedback from the previous “Spotlight on South Tacoma” events, including a community conversation hosted in January and the virtual Plan-a-Thon Kick-Off event for the South Tacoma Way Neighborhood Plan hosted in February. Summaries of those events are posted at cityoftacoma.org/spotlightsouthtacoma. The event series aims to help community members understand how several City projects interconnect, and to gather feedback about neighborhood priorities and how best to leverage all of these projects into a cohesive vision for a safe and thriving neighborhood.

While the March 21 open house is the final event in the “Spotlight on South Tacoma” series, it is not the last opportunity to engage or give feedback on neighborhood planning topics. People who live, work or play in the South Tacoma neighborhood are invited to visit the South Tacoma Way Neighborhood Plan’s online engagement platform and participate in a Community Priorities survey. Other initiatives, such as the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District Code Update and the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan, will offer additional opportunities to share feedback.

The next South Tacoma Way Neighborhood Plan event is an in-person walking tour of the South Tacoma Way neighborhood on Saturday, April 13 starting at 10:30 AM. Participants will meet in front of 5050 South Tacoma Way for the one-hour walking tour led by Pretty Gritty Tours. Learn more about the Neighborhood Planning Program and current projects at cityoftacoma.org/neighborhoodplanning or email neighborhoodplanning@cityoftacoma.org to be added to the email list.

More details on this meeting series and other South Tacoma initiatives are available at cityoftacoma.org/spotlightsouthtacoma.