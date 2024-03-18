Hot Shop Hot Nights Back for 2024 – The Suburban Times

Hilltop Artists announcement.

This March, Adeye Jean-Baptiste is in residence at Hilltop Artists! The next Hot Shop Night will be March 29, 5-8 pm.

During their week-long visit, renowned artists join us in the Hilltop Heritage hot shop, creating their own works, sharing processes and experiences with students, and collaborating with Hilltop Artists. The week culminates on Friday for our Hot Shop Hot Night, when we welcome in our community to see Adeye and our young artists in action.

What can you expect at Hot Shop Hot Nights? You’ll have the chance to witness Adeye Jean-Baptiste in action, working alongside our students to create stunning pieces of art. Our Gallery spaces will be open for shopping, and complimentary tea, hot cocoa, and coffee and refreshments will be available.

Learn more about Visiting Artist Adeye Jean-Baptiste on our website.

Hot Shop Hot Nights events are free but seating is limited. Tickets will be available for the general public starting Friday, March 15th. Please visit our website for more information and to RSVP.