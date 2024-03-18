First Date, the Musical – The Suburban Times

First Date

Ages ago I was attending a Friday night dance at the University of Puget Sound. It was the final dance until fall. The last number from the band began playing. I saw two girls standing together, one tall, one short. I simply asked, “Would you like to dance?” The shorter one kept looking at me and then at her tall friend, until she realized I was only looking at her and asking her. We danced and I asked her for a date – playing tennis at Clover Park. A little over a month later at a family picnic, an aunt told my mother, “He’s going to marry that girl.” I did . . . and we are still married.

On the 29th of March, CenterStage is presenting First Date, the Musical by Austin Winsberg. The show ran for five months on Broadway. Music & Lyrics were written by Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner. Jeanette Sanchez is the director at CenterStage. The production runs March 29 – April 21, 2024.

When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. This show is the ideal night out with friends or a date of your own!

Rating: Recommended ages 16 and up due to suggestive content and occasional strong language.

Tickets are available now!

When I first heard the opening song, I was hooked. The Broadway reviewer must have had a bone to pick or something. Here are other reviews that seem dead on:

1. “‘First Date,’ smoothly directed by Bill Berry, is a very pleasant show”

2. “First Date is a well-performed, very funny, and immensely enjoyable show”

3. “This romantic musical comedy has a definite sitcom-like quality. But it also displays a genuine wit and musical flair”

Peg and I can hardly wait. We’ve reviewed CenterStage going by back years and years. Although CenterStage is located in Federal Way, it seems closer. From our home on North Huson in Tacoma’s North End, we can see Dumas Bay, which is just below the beautiful park behind CenterStage. CenterStage is just a couple miles north of Dash Point.

Visit CenterStage for more information as well as tickets: https://centerstagetheatre.com/