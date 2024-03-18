A day for Shutterbugs – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Robert Peters.

Each year on the second Saturday of April, The Puget Sound Photographic Collectors Society hosts annual camera show and swap. This year’s show is scheduled for Saturday April 6 at Kent Commons in Kent. In past years, it has drawn visitors from across the USA, Canada, and Japan. The show is a real “Easter egg Hunt” for photographers and collectors.

Anything photographers no longer need or use may turn up–images, accessories, old cameras, new cameras, big cameras, little cameras, and both digital and film. cameras. The club also offers a limited number of tables for members to display some of their favorite collectible photo related items.

It can be interesting too to meet others who may share a common photographic interest. I met a fellow who became a long term friend. I still recall chuckling over his initial comment on meeting: “You are the first person I’ve met who understood what I was talking about or even cared!”