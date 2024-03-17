Pierce College announces the hiring of new Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Wolbrecht – The Suburban Times

Pierce College is proud to announce the hiring of Jennifer Wolbrecht as our new Executive Director of the Foundation. Wolbrecht is returning to Pierce College after serving as Director of Development from 2017-2019 and Executive Director from 2019-2020.

Most recently, Wolbrecht led an Advancement team of a non-profit organization that also functions as a retreat center, a congregation, a steward of Federal lands, and its own municipality with self-run utilities, fire, and medical aid. In this role, she was responsible for all fundraising, outreach, and communications efforts, managing a team to execute the work, and collaborating with staff across departments.

Wolbrecht looks forward to reexamining the Foundation’s goals and purpose, and to dreaming boldly for the future.

“Coming into this role, the culture of philanthropy is something I’d like to grow,” she said. “I’d love to focus on how we as an organization can support student success, facilities, long-term planning, endowment work and other areas that will help ensure the sustainability of the college for generations to come.”