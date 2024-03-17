Call for Bids: Steilacoom Tribal Museum Project – The Suburban Times

Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Steilacoom at the Public Works Building, 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388, up until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 27th, 2024, for the “Steilacoom Tribal Museum Project”.

The Project consists of the structural stabilization of the building, foundation repairs, replacement of the entry porch and ramp, reconstruction of the bell tower, exterior window restoration, exterior siding repairs and restoration, chimney restoration, selective exterior restoration, interior patching and restoration, drainage improvements and sidewalk replacement of the Steilacoom Tribal Museum Building, located at 1515 Lafayette St. in Steilacoom, as detailed in the plans and specifications for the project. Bidders may attend a scheduled walk-through meeting to familiarize themselves with the project and obtain additional information prior to submitting a bid. The walk-through meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 21st, 2024 @ 10 a.m. This meeting will be held on-site.

The Contract Documents may be examined at Builders Exchange of Washington. Should any addenda be issued, only those firms registered with BXWA will receive bidding addenda.

At the time and date previously stated, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids are to be submitted only on the forms provided in the Bid Package and shall be addressed to Linda Orozco, Purchasing Agent, 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388. The Town of Steilacoom reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive minor irregularities in the bid or bidding.

The Town of Steilacoom, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.