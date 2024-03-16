 Regional mental health needs highlight Changing Minds event – The Suburban Times

Regional mental health needs highlight Changing Minds event

TACOMA, Wash. — Tickets are now available for Changing Minds, an annual benefit of the MultiCare Behavioral Health Foundation to create awareness of and support for mental health issues.

The fundraiser highlights the demand for mental health services in our region, and how MultiCare Behavioral Health has responded by integrating mental health treatment into primary care settings through collaborative care and school-based partnerships.

A luncheon will be held Tuesday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Hyatt Seattle’s Leonesa Ballroom, 721 Pine St., Seattle. While tickets are free, guests will be asked to make a minimum donation of $150.

Former Evening Magazine host Angela Poe Russell will emcee the event. Other speakers at Changing Minds include MultiCare Behavioral Health providers and a patient who will discuss the impact of accessible behavioral health care.

The deadline to reserve tickets to the luncheon is April 30. 

