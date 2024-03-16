Join us at Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Task Force’s annual summit to talk stopping stigma – The Suburban Times

Opioid-related deaths, 911 calls, and hospital visits—primarily because of fentanyl—are on the rise.

Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Task Force’s annual summit allows a space to promote community healing, learn anti-stigma strategies, and amplify the voices of people who have lived experience with substance use disorder. Join us for this important conversation from 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Thursday, March 21 at Pioneer Park Pavilion, 220 S. Meridian, Puyallup.

“The call to action that created the Opioid Summit for Pierce County in 2018 centered on addressing a growing concern around opioid use disorder,” Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Vice Chair and Pierce County Council District 6 Representative Jani Hitchen said. “Today we are at a crisis, and we finally have dedicated funding to begin to address the community education and resourcing to stem the tide. We can only provide programs if people feel like taking the first step toward recovery, and we must center that in the lived experiences of those that use or have used drugs.”

Our theme this year is Community Healing: Stop Stigma and Center Lived Experience. The half-day event features an anti-stigma panel discussion, state and local opioid settlement funds updates, task force committee reports, and more.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided at the event. Register in advance to attend.

“Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Task Force’s work to prevent substance use disorder, give people access to treatment, and provide the right services at the right time saves lives,” said Interim Director of Health Cindan Gizzi. “Mental health is just as important as physical health, but stigma still prevents people from seeking help early and often. This summit gives people an opportunity to take practical steps to change that.”

Tacoma-Pierce County Opioid Task Force is a partnership between Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, Pierce County, the City of Tacoma, and Elevate Health. We work to reduce stigma, improve health, raise awareness, and remove barriers for people with substance use disorder.