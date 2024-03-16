 Get up to $1,600 off your washer/dryer set at Lakewood Appliance – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Get up to $1,600 off your washer/dryer set at Lakewood Appliance

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Sarah LaBrasca, Lakeview Light & Power.

Lakeview Light & Power and Lakewood Appliance have teamed up to offer instant savings on washer/dryer sets to income-qualified Lakeview Light & Power customers. Stop into Lakewood Appliance at 6111 100th St SW Ste. B and fill out an income-qualifying application to receive an instant rebate of up to $1,600. This is a limited time offer, don’t wait!

Questions? Call Lakeview Light & Power at 253-584-6060 or Lakewood Appliance at 253-584-2277.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *