Get up to $1,600 off your washer/dryer set at Lakewood Appliance – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah LaBrasca, Lakeview Light & Power.

Lakeview Light & Power and Lakewood Appliance have teamed up to offer instant savings on washer/dryer sets to income-qualified Lakeview Light & Power customers. Stop into Lakewood Appliance at 6111 100th St SW Ste. B and fill out an income-qualifying application to receive an instant rebate of up to $1,600. This is a limited time offer, don’t wait!

Questions? Call Lakeview Light & Power at 253-584-6060 or Lakewood Appliance at 253-584-2277.