Clover Park Tech College to host thousands of SkillsUSA competitors – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Excitement is building as the Washington SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference gears up to welcome over 2000 Career and Technical Education (CTE) students in middle school, high school, and college post-secondary education.

Scheduled to take place at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood, WA on March 22, 2024, this event promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for students to showcase their skills, interact with industry professionals, and explore potential pathways for employment or further education. SkillsUSA represents trades across 16 career clusters, demonstrated through 95 occupational, skilled and technical, and leadership contests.

“The energy and growing expertise on display at SkillsUSA makes it a highly anticipated event where students and industry leaders will showcase the value of a technical education,” said Dr. Joyce Loveday, president of Clover Park Technical College. “Hosting thousands of talented students as they demonstrate their craft is a wonderful way to endorse their hard work.”

As proud champions of the future workforce, SkillsUSA is at the forefront of efforts to bridge the national skills gap by empowering students with the tools, knowledge, and experiences they need to succeed in the workforce.

One of the conference’s highlights is the opportunity for students to interact directly with industry professionals in their training field of choice. Through networking, on-site competitions and collaboration, students will have the chance to showcase their talents, receive feedback from industry experts, and explore potential career paths. For many students, this interaction could lead to opportunities for employment or further education beyond the classroom.

Lance Ganieany, welding teacher at Kelso High School, said, “It’s not just about the technical skills, but also about developing problem-solving abilities, precision, and a strong work ethic. These are the qualities that will make them successful in any career path students choose.”

Participants in the conference will engage in a wide range of competitions, from automotive technology to culinary arts, from welding to graphic design, reflecting the diverse talents and interests of the CTE students. Beyond the thrill of competition, students will have the opportunity to participate in a skilled trades fair, engage with industry, participate in career exploration simulations, attend a delegate session – think student politics at its finest. Students and industry professionals will make memories and connections that will last a lifetime.

As the countdown begins, participants and supporters alike are gearing up for an unforgettable event that will showcase the talents of the state’s brightest students and reaffirm SkillsUSA’s commitment to shaping the future of America’s workforce.