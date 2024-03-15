The Humane Society Connects Adoptable Pets with Loving Families During National Adoption Week – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is proud to partner with PetSmart Charities® to bring adoptable pets to the Gig Harbor PetSmart in support of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, taking place March 17 – 20.

During the in-store event, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County invites potential pet parents to meet adoptable cats and dogs in their area. Opportunities will be provided to spend time with pets in need of loving homes in spacious meet and greet areas. Shelter staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for pets and advise on products, services, and resources they may need for welcoming a new pet into their home.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with PetSmart Charities as they commemorate 30 years of completing families through pet adoption,” says Ashley Taulbee, chief philanthropy officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week opens new doors for animals at our shelter to find loving families.”

To view the shelter’s adoptable pets, visit www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt. Each adoptable pet has had a wellness examination by our shelter staff, is spayed or neutered, receives initial vaccinations, and is microchipped with national registration.

WHEN/WHERE:

Adoptable cats available: March 17 and 18, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Adoptable dogs available: March 19 and 20, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PetSmart – Gig Harbor

5304 Point Fosdick Dr.

Gig Harbor, WA 98335