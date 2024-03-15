 Tacoma: Daytime ramp and lane closures on northbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 Saturday, March 16 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma: Daytime ramp and lane closures on northbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 Saturday, March 16

People who use northbound Interstate 5 to State Route 7 in Tacoma will want to plan for additional travel time Saturday, March 16.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. contractor crews working for the Washington Department of Transportation will close one of the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes to SR 7 and I-705.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., crews will also close the exit to SR 7. During the exit closure, drivers will detour using I-705 and return to SR 7.

The closures create work zones where crews will remove graffiti from alongside the roadway.

WSDOT will announce any additional work or schedule changes on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.

Whenever near work zones please:

  • Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.
  • Be kind –workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.
  • Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.
  • Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get information about road construction in Pierce County.

