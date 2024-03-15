Reaching Out and Reaching Back to Finland – The Suburban Times

Finland Dog

I have long been a advocate of Archaeology Magazine. It’s fun reading about how we all eventually became the animals that we are. My favorite section is entitled AROUND THE WORLD By Jason Urbanus. I like those articles because quite often they have a section on the Pacific Northwest. I think it is interesting to look back and imagine the people and the animals that existed at particular times and locations. There are museums that share the bones and stories of our ancient pasts.

This article is a little bit different because the story isn’t about the Pacific Northwest . . . well it still is kinda. Almost thirty years ago Peggy and I welcomed a Rotary exchange student from Finland to Tacoma. Her name was Marketta Vanamo . . . and still is. Marketta was interested in almost everything and all the Rotarians loved her also. She loves America, but loves Finland more.

I was lucky enough to come across an AROUND THE WORLD article (January/February 2023) featuring Finland. Here is the story: “Very little ancient organic matter survives in Finland’s acidic soil. However, recent analysis of soil near an 8,000-year-old grave in Majoonsuo (eastern Finland) revealed tiny hair and feather fragments. The burial belonged to a child who died between the ages of 3 and 10. The microscopic feather particles suggest that the youth was laid to rest on a bed of down, while canid hairs imply that the child was wearing dog- or wolf skin footwear or was buried with a dog.” The discovery was made in 1991.

I know Marketta and her family will enjoy the article about Finland.